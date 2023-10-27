Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anderson has suffered a back injury which is set to keep him out for around eight-weeks for Newcastle heading into a busy run of fixtures. The 20-year-old could miss around 14 matches for Newcastle in total, including upcoming games against the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Though he could be back just in time for the New Year’s Day match at Liverpool.

“Elliot looks like he’s going to be out for a around eight weeks with a back problem, quite a bizarre injury,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference.

“The next day [after Crystal Palace], he woke up with a sore back and it didn’t really go aways so he’s had scans and tests and it looks like eight weeks.”

The busy schedule, imminent ban for Sandro Tonali and possible yellow card suspension for Bruno Guimaraes would have likely seen Anderson handed an extended run of first-team opportunities. So his untimely injury comes as a big blow to the player and club.

“Elliot is hugely frustrated and we’re hugely frustrated because it was a key moment for him in his career,” Howe told The Gazette.

