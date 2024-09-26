Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his side's attacking options in January, according to reports. | Getty Images

Newcastle have turned their attention to a former Everton, Leicester City and Fulham winger

Newcastle United are expected to be in the market for a winger in the January transfer window after a failed attempt to land Nottingham Forest ace Anthony Elanga on deadline day.

TeamTalk understands that Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his pre-existing right winger options of Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron after missing out on European qualification last season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle’s PIF owners have revolutionised the team in a number of areas both on and off the pitch, but the one area they have yet to strengthen is in the right side of attack. Howe is keen to add flair and goals to his frontline and is understood to be a huge fan of Atalanta star and Europa league winner Ademola Lookman.

Lookman is a familiar face to Premier league fans after spells at Everton, Leicester City and Fulham where he has racked up a combined total of 96 top-flight appearances and 11 goals.

The Nigerian international came through the academy at Charlton Athletic and was brought to Everton in January 2017 for £7m. He notably scored on his debut in a shock 4-0 victory over Manchester City but the youngster struggled for game time under Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce and Marco Silva and was eventually moved on to RB Leipzig.

Lookman impressed in his initial loan spell at the Red Bull Stadium, but once again found regular first team football hard to come by in Germany.In a bid to gain experience he was sent out on loan to Fulham and later Leicester City, scoring a combined 10 goals across both loan spells.

The Nigerian international joined Atalanta in the summer of 2022 and has since established himself as one of the most exciting wide players in Italy - scoring 26 goals in 64 Serie A appearances.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an incredible individual campaign last season to spearhead Atalanta to a top four finish, a Coppa Italia final and most notably Europa League glory by scoring a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in what proved to be Xabi Alonso's only defeat of the season.

Lookman is capable of playing all across the front three and is seen as a key target for the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United in January. Lookman's contract with Atalanta is believed to run until June 30, 2026, according to Sporting News.