Newcastle United’s 2025/26 Adidas home kit is set to go on sale next week.

Newcastle still have one game left to play in their 2024-25 Adidas home shirt that will go down in history as the one the club finally ended its trophy drought in.

The Magpies host Everton at St James’ Park on Sunday looking for a win that would secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Last year, Newcastle entered a lucrative five-year kit deal with German Adidas which is understood to be worth in excess of £30million per-season.

Newcastle will be looking to build on their 2024-25 success next season, with the details of the new home shirt gathering pace online this past week. Now Adidas have officially announced the shirt.

Newcastle United 2025/26 Adidas home shirt leaked

Images of Newcastle’s potential home shirt for next season appeared online before Adidas confirmed the leak by announcing the jersey would go on sale from Thursday, May 29. Newcastle have added that the kit will be worn for the final match of the season against Everton at St James’ Park on Sunday (4pm kick-off).

The shirt features Newcastle’s iconic black and white stripes inspired by a ‘shepherd’s check’ pattern rather than solid black and white. The kit also features a light blue trim and the words ‘Howay the Lads’ just beneath the collar on the back of the shirt.

The socks also feature a magpie design as well as the Adidas logo. While the club crest will remain the same for the 2025-26 season, Newcastle have confirmed plans to change the club crest for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Newcastle home shirt for next season includes white with three large black stripes down the torso. The stripes consist of tiny squares with a colour-shifting effect between white and black. The stripe design also features on the sleeves.

Newcastle have used Adidas’ Tiro 25 template for their kit design and will have a long-sleeved version on sale in the coming weeks as part of the club’s ‘elite’ package with Adidas.

Newcastle United 2025/26 away shirt leaked

In addition to the home shirt, it has also been strongly suggested that next season’s away shirt will be inspired by the 1997-98 Adidas away design. This comes after The Magpies’ 2024-25 away shirt took heavy inspiration from the design of the 1995-96 away shirt.

The unique shirt design featured one green and one orange stripe off-centre with the Newcastle Brown Ale logo on a navy torso featuring seahorse detailing from the club crest.

Some superstitious Newcastle supporters were quick to point out the club’s torrid record when wearing the kit, which included a 4-1 defeat at Leeds United in October 1997 and 2-1 loss at Southampton. The Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League that season, winning just three away matches in total.

Newcastle United Adidas kit deal

Newcastle’s partnership with Adidas is understood to be the biggest commercial deal in the club’s history.

The partnership has seen Newcastle’s club store at St James’ Park undergo a significant makeover while more club stores have opened in Fenwick in Newcastle as well as the Metrocentre.

When the partnership was first agreed, Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “The deal with Adidas will deliver greater revenue from the sales of Adidas products and also the revenue that we’ll earn from Adidas themselves.

“Financially, it’s got the potential to be the most lucrative, highest-earning partnership the club has ever done. A £200million retail business.”