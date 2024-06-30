Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are pushing to complete a triple transfer on PSR deadline day, June 30.

It is understood that Newcastle have to sell players in order to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules while also giving Eddie Howe funds to spend this summer.

Yankuba Minteh is set to join Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth around £33million. This comes just over a year after the 19-year-old joined Newcastle from Odense for under £7million.

Minteh had a successful loan spell at Feyenoord during the 2023-24 campaign and will leave Newcastle for a considerable profit without making an appearance for the club. The Gambian winger has agreed a five-year deal at Brighton and is set for a medical.

Newcastle have also agreed a deal with Nottingham Forest for academy graduate Elliot Anderson to join the club for £35million. It would equal Newcastle’s club record sale paid by Liverpool for Andy Carroll back in 2011.

Anderson made 26 appearances for Newcastle during an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign, contributing with two assists. He will leave Newcastle without scoring a competitive first-team goal though he did have a goal controversially disallowed against Forest at the City Ground back in 2023 by VAR.

In the opposite direction, Forest goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos is set to complete a move to Newcastle. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 30-year-old Greece international has been booked in for a medical at Newcastle.