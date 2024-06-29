Newcastle United ‘agree’ £33m transfer as Brighton seal deal for winger
Newcastle needed to sell players by June 30 in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and Minteh appears to be their route out of any potential PSR issues. The Seagulls have reportedly had a bid of £33m for Minteh accepted by Newcastle United ahead of a proposed move to the Amex Stadium.
The Gambian has not kicked a ball for Newcastle United after joining from Danish side Odense Boldklub last summer for around £8m. Minteh was then immediately sent on-loan to Eredivisie side Feyenoord where he impressed under Arne Slot, helping them to a 2nd place finish and a KNVB Cup triumph in the process.
It was hoped that Minteh could continue this form on Tyneside and impress enough during pre-season to push for a starting spot in Eddie Howe’s side, however, PSR constraints and the need to sell in order to avoid a points deduction mean the teenager will be a casualty and instead spend next season trying to impress on the south coast. Minteh’s sale also means Newcastle can keep hold of their star players, namely Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.
The £33m received for Minteh will see him leave as the club’s second biggest sale with only Andy Carroll’s move to Liverpool almost a decade and a half ago eclipsing the fee brought in by Minteh. Newcastle and Brighton are set to meet each other on the weekend of 19 October - although that exact date and time of the game is yet to be confirmed.
