Newcastle United ‘agree’ £33m transfer as Brighton seal deal for winger

Newcastle United have accepted a bid from Brighton and Hove Albion for winger Yankuba Minteh.

Newcastle needed to sell players by June 30 in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and Minteh appears to be their route out of any potential PSR issues. The Seagulls have reportedly had a bid of £33m for Minteh accepted by Newcastle United ahead of a proposed move to the Amex Stadium.

The Gambian has not kicked a ball for Newcastle United after joining from Danish side Odense Boldklub last summer for around £8m. Minteh was then immediately sent on-loan to Eredivisie side Feyenoord where he impressed under Arne Slot, helping them to a 2nd place finish and a KNVB Cup triumph in the process.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It was hoped that Minteh could continue this form on Tyneside and impress enough during pre-season to push for a starting spot in Eddie Howe’s side, however, PSR constraints and the need to sell in order to avoid a points deduction mean the teenager will be a casualty and instead spend next season trying to impress on the south coast. Minteh’s sale also means Newcastle can keep hold of their star players, namely Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.