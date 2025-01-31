Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United players have been quick to show their gratitude towards Miguel Almiron following his transfer to Atlanta United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old rejoins Atlanta after six years at Newcastle which saw him score 30 goals in 223 appearances in all competitions. Almiron’s finest moment in black and white arguably came last season as he scored the club’s first Champions League goal in over 20 years by opening the scoring in the 4-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in October 2023.

He also scored 11 goals the season prior, helping The Magpies finish fourth and qualify for Europe’s elite competition. Despite starting just one match in the Premier League this season, Almiron leaves Newcastle having made quite the impression during his six years at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almiron left Atlanta back in 2019 to join Newcastle for a reported club-record fee of £21million at the time.

Following the announcement of his departure on Thursday, January 30, many Newcastle players and popular figures took to social media to wish the Paraguayan the best at Atlanta.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United scores the team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and Paris Saint-Germain at St. James Park on October 04, 2023. | Getty Images

Newcastle United players react to Miguel Almiron departure

A popular figure on and off the pitch at Newcastle, Almiron has received many messages from people connected with the club upon leaving.

Former co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi posted on X: “Miguel Almiron - best of luck my friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Almiron’s ‘goodbye gesture’ at Southampton, midfielder Sandro Tonali said: “I’m happy also for Miggy. Because he's an amazing person, an amazing player, and we love him - we are happy for him.”

Joe Willock wrote: “Going to miss you brother. Enjoy your next adventure.”

Bruno Guimaraes posted an image of himself and Almiron on Instagram with the caption: “Miggy, my friend, it was a great pleasure playing by your side. Thank you so much for your friendship and companionship. We made a great duo. I wish you all the best in your career, my friend. I’m going to miss you. We’re in this together.

Kieran Trippier, who formed a strong partnership with Almiron down the right-hand side during the 2022-23 campaign, said: “Good luck with your new club, was a pleasure to play with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Schar, one of the few longer-serving players than Almiron at the club commented: Good luck in America my friend, it’s been an honour.

Goalkeeper Mark Gillespie posted to his Instagram story: “Toon legend, good luck.”

And Jacob Murphy said: “Miggy broooo. What a guy! Thank you for all the great times. We’ll miss you. Legend.”