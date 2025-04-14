Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United moved to 4th in the Premier League table following their 4-1 win over Manchester United at St James’ Park.

Goals from Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes bookended a Harvey Barnes brace as Manchester United were comprehensively beaten by a superior Newcastle United side at St James’ Park. That win marked a fifth successive victory in all competitions for the Magpies who were able to cope without the presence of Eddie Howe on the touchline.

In his place, Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones led the side with the Red Devils posing few tough questions of their opponents. Alejandro Garnacho’s goal just before the break being the only blemish on what was a pretty much perfect afternoon for Newcastle.

And that comes at a brilliant time for them with the race for Champions League qualification really beginning to heat up. Wins for Aston Villa and Manchester City on Saturday made a victory on Sunday of paramount importance for the Magpies - although they kicked-off against the Red Devils having just seen Chelsea drop points at home to Ipswich Town.

With a clash against Villa to come on Saturday - and one at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night - Newcastle are heading into a crucial week of football which could have serious implications on where they finish come May 25.

Speaking to Sky Sports about their Champions League hopes, Guimaraes said: “It means everything for the club. We want to play Champions League again next season, but we are just thinking game-by-game, step-by-step.”

AI predicts Champions League race

Newcastle United now have seven matches remaining of the campaign to make good on their ambitions of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. A win in their game in hand against the Eagles on Wednesday night would allow them to nudge their noses in front before a huge test against Villa on Saturday evening.

In preparation for what could be a pivotal week of football, the Gazette consulted Grok AI for its latest predictions on who will finish in the top five of the Premier League - and it’s good news for Newcastle United: ‘For the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, the Premier League will have at least five teams qualify due to England’s strong UEFA coefficient ranking, with the top five teams earning spots. Based on current standings and projections after 32 matches in the 2024-25 season, the likely qualifiers are:

Liverpool: Virtually guaranteed a spot, leading the league by 13 points.

Arsenal: Strong contenders, sitting second and consistent performers.

Nottingham Forest: Currently third, with a 76.2% chance of a top-five finish per Opta’s supercomputer.

Newcastle United: Fourth with a game in hand, holding a 52.3% chance of a top-five finish.

Manchester City: Sixth but with a 78.4% chance of a top-five finish, despite recent inconsistency.

The race for the fifth spot is tight, with Chelsea (fifth, 48.4% chance) and Aston Villa (seventh, ~14.4% chance) also in contention. Additionally, up to seven English teams could qualify if clubs like Aston Villa (Champions League winners) or Manchester United/Tottenham (Europa League winners) secure titles while finishing outside the top five, though this is less likely. It’s a fluid situation with six games left, and surprises like Forest’s rise or City’s dip show anything can happen.’