Newcastle United have announced that tickets for their first pre-season friendly at St James’ Park are now on sale.

Newcastle will host Spanish side Espanyol at St James’ Park on Friday, August 8 (7:30pm kick-off). They then face Atletico Madrid the following day (4pm kick-off) as part of the annual Sela Cup.

After selling out the Atletico Madrid game, tickets are now on sale for the Espanyol game with adult tickets priced at £21, concessions £11 and juniors £6.

But Newcastle’s initial social media announcement of the tickets going on sale raised a few eyebrows among supporters.

Newcastle United correct Alexander Isak blunder

Newcastle initially promoted the tickets being on sale with a graphic of top scorer Alexander Isak with the words ‘on sale now’ next to him.

Given the current climate and ongoing transfer speculation surrounding Isak, it was certainly an interesting look.

Newcastle supporters were quick to pick up on it too as one fan wrote: “A picture of Isak with a big "On sale now" sign is not the best idea...”

Another added: “Absolute top quality trolling from our social media team, even tho it's for the Espanyol game, using isak and on sale now would have the Liverpool fans in meltdown.”

Only Newcastle Twitter (or X) could cause such a stir but the club quickly acknowledged it and deleted their original post. The post was then updated to include a graphic which read ‘Get your tickets’ instead.

Newcastle United's deleted social media post. | Newcastle United on X.

Alexander Isak ‘not for sale’ amid Liverpool interest

There was perhaps some irony to Newcastle’s initial post as the club has been firm in insisting Isak is not for sale this summer. The message from the very top of the club is that the 25-year-old would not be sold at any price as they look to tie him down to a new contract.

Isak’s current deal at St James’ Park runs until 2028 and Newcastle are under no pressure to sell, having already satisfied PSR.

The Swede has been described as a ‘dream signing’ for Arne Slot's side having impressed against them in the Carabao Cup final and 3-3 draw at St James’ Park last season.

Isak scored the most powerful goal of the Premier League season against Liverpool at St James’ Park before scoring what turned out to be the winner in the Carabao Cup final against them at Wembley Stadium back in March. It helped end Newcastle’s 70-year domestic trophy drought.

The Magpies then ended up qualifying for the Champions League, securing a fifth-place finish in the Premier League on the final day of the season last month. Fifth in the Premier League was awarded a Champions League spot as part of UEFA’s European Performance Spot rules introduced alongside the expanded competition format.

Alexander Isak coy on Newcastle United future

Isak addressed his future at Newcastle amid frequent transfer noise and speculation.

Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, he said: “There’s not much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times.

“It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle.”