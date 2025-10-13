Liverpool striker Alexander Isak and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. (Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alexander Isak swapped Newcastle United for Liverpool following a long summer transfer battle.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United enacted a ‘clever’ ploy over the summer to delay Alexander Isak’s departure and send him to Liverpool unfit.

That’s a theory posed by the club’s former midfielder, Jeff Hendrick, who has been commenting on the Sweden international’s big move to Anfield. Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 and quickly became Eddie Howe’s star man, registering 62 goals and 11 assists in 109 appearances across all competitions - including returns of 21 and 23 goals in his final two Premier League seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That form attracted the attention of Liverpool, who finally landed the Sweden international after a very long and public summer battle.

Alexander Isak has endured a slow start to life at Liverpool. | Getty Images

Although Newcastle dug deep, it often felt inevitable that Isak would end the summer wearing a red shirt. However, he hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to life with the defending champions, registering just one goal and one assist in six matches across all competitions, with his only strike coming against Championship Southampton in the EFL Cup.

And former Magpies midfielder Hendrick believes this could be the result of a ‘clever’ plot from Eddie Howe and Co to send Isak to Anfield lacking fitness. “If his situation was a year earlier, I would have crossed paths with him in the bomb squad. Unfortunately, I didn't. I was probably more surprised by how long it drew out publicly, two months,” Hendrick told Boyle Sports.

“Who knows, before they broke up for summer, there was talk of stuff being guaranteed behind closed doors. It must have been the case for him to push it that much. “I think it was always going to happen, even a month out. It was inevitable, there couldn't be a U-turn. The fans weren't happy. Then it was more Newcastle dragging it out, waiting to line up the player they wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn't be surprised if there was a little bit of tactics involved: ‘Let's send him to Liverpool not fit. He won't have had a proper pre-season. They're going to have to get him fit. They've got a backlog of games.’

“Because if you look at it, he's obviously played a couple of games, but he's not an Alexander Isak of £120million. So it's probably clever from them.”

Jeff Hendrick praises ‘Crouch-esque’ Nick Woltemade

Nick Woltemade has made a promising start to life with Newcastle United. | Getty Images

While losing Isak was a blow, the signing of Nick Woltemade has already gone a long way toward offsetting his departure. The Germany international has made a fine start to his St. James’ Park career, registering four goals in seven appearances across all competitions - including three goals in four Premier League outings. Woltemade has also caught the eye for his close control and ability to contribute to Newcastle’s build-up play, despite standing at almost 6ft 6”.

Hendrick - who played once under Eddie Howe in 2021 - is impressed with what he’s seen from Woltemade so far, backing him to be a success in a very different way to Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I actually did a piece on Nick Woltemade last week, and I'm a really big fan of his. He's six-foot-six, but he doesn't play like a natural six-foot-six. It made me think back in my career if I've played with someone that big, maybe Peter Crouch towards the end,” said Hendrick. “You have to think about it, you could be 15 yards away, and you're thinking, ‘Do I chip it to his head instead of playing it on the ground to his feet?’

“But I think with Nick, he'll bring a different style of play, and I think it will be healthy for them with the players they have. I watched midweek during the Champions League how comfortable he is coming into the pockets, nearly a number 10 space, and taking the ball.

“His first touch is nice, he's bringing players into play, and it gives them the chance to let the wingers run beyond because everyone knows at Newcastle their wingers are so fast, so it does open up channels for them. “I think Newcastle will end up playing a little differently because Alexander Isak was more about dribbling, and we all know he scored goals, but I think Woltemade will score goals too, maybe a little differently, but he's certainly capable of hitting double figures, and I hope he does.”