It’s the day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final as Argentina and France go head-to-head in the biggest game in football.

With the Qatar tournament concluding today it means the return of domestic football is right around the corner as Newcastle United get set to face Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on December 20. Not only do clubs across the country have matches to focus on but the January transfer window is also almost upon us and here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea are planning to ramp up the pressure on Real Madrid in the battle for Croatia and RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol by making a move to land him next month (Mirror)

Everton are among four clubs interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha as they explore new striker options after terminating Solomon Rondon’s contract (Fabrizio Romano)

David de Gea faces a free transfer exit in the summer as Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag fancies bringing in a new keeper (The Sun)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youssoufa Moukoko is not close to signing a new contract at Borussia Dortmund, the player’s agent has confirmed, as links to Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea continue (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool are growing increasingly confident that they will win the £100million scramble to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham (Mirror)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool and Everton have joined Leeds United on the list of clubs monitoring developments with Birmingham City midfield prospect George Hall (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are waiting for an update on Nicolo Zaniolo’s contract situation before submitting a bid for the Italy international who the Gunners have made contact over a potential deal and is also linked with Manchester United (Express)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United are among several clubs with an interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but Napoli are not interested in selling for anywhere near a recently touted price of £50 million (90min)