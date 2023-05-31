News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United ‘an option’ for Leeds United player with £25m release clause as James Maddison price named

The latest Newcastle United transfer news stories as Eddie Howe prepares to strengthen his side for their UEFA Champions League campaign next season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 31st May 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

Newcastle United will be competing on two fronts next season after their top four Premier League finish secured UEFA Champions League football in 2023/24.

It is set to be a busy summer at St James’ Park as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad to be able to deal with the rigors of playing the best teams in England and across Europe with such frequency. Understandably, there are a lot of rumours doing the rounds with several players thought to be headed to the North East this summer.

It is expected that United may look to raid the clubs who have been relegated from the top flight this season and they are said to be ‘an option’ for one Leeds player who has a £25 million release clause. Meanwhile, a new report seems to have named the price that Leicester City have set for star player James Maddison. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, May 31:

Newcastle United ‘an option’ as Leeds ‘prepared to lose’ £25m star

Per a report from 90min, Leeds United have accepted that they may have to sell Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson following their relegation to the Championship. The article claims that Aaronson has a relegation release clause of around £25 million which is the same amount Leeds paid to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

Newcastle United are said to be ‘an option’ for the USA international but they are not the only Premier League side being linked. Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be tracking the 24-year old’s situation.

James Maddison price named amid transfer links to Newcastle United

According to The Sun, a fee of around £40 million is what it will take for Leicester City to part company with star player James Maddison this summer. It looks like the Foxes will try to secure a significant fee despite their relegation to the Championship and the England international now only having 12 month remaining on his current contract.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be ‘battling’ to sign Maddison and both clubs are also said to be fighting for his Leicester teammate Harvey Barnes who is also being valued at £40 million. It is also reported in the article that Leicester want ‘quick sales’ of their two star players.

