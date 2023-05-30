As the summer transfer window approaches, Newcastle United have one or two major decisions to make regarding players in their current first-team squad. A need to strengthen both quality and depth ahead of their return to the Champions League means that there will have to be departures as a way to offset these new arrivals.

And the Magpies head into the window with six players approaching the end of their current contracts. These players, should they not sign an extension, will be allowed to leave as free agents this summer - but which, if any, should be offered a new deal by the club?

Here, we analyse who should be offered a new contract and which players will likely depart St James’ Park on a free transfer this summer:

Mark Gillespie

Gillespie is Newcastle’s fourth-choice goalkeeper behind Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Karius. He hasn’t featured for the first-team since a Carabao Cup win over Newport County in September 2020.

At 31, Gillespie still has a few years left in his career and will likely find a club in the EFL ready to take a chance on him this summer. Gillespie has spent three years at his boyhood club and found fame for his initiation song that even caught the eye of Ronan Keating.

Worthy of a new deal? Probably not.

Loris Karius

Karius will be remembered at Newcastle for being the goalkeeper that started in their first major final of the 21st century. The German did himself proud at Wembley and allayed pre-match fears over his match readiness to put in a solid performance between the sticks.

With Inter Milan reportedly showing interest in his services this summer, the opportunity to move back to the continent and closer to his family may be very tempting. Karius arrived as an eleventh-hour signing because of Karl Darlow’s injury and will leave the club with his head held high.

Worthy of a new deal? Probably not, but with the futures of Karl Darlow, Dubravka and Gillespie all up in the air, the goalkeeping situation is one that needs to be monitored this summer.

Karius made some crucial saves at Wembley.

Ciaran Clark

Clark has spent this season on-loan at Sheffield United but made just ten appearances for the Blades because of persistent injury problems. He was left out of Newcastle’s 25-man squad last season and will be allowed to leave on a free transfer this summer.

It shouldn’t be forgotten just what an impact Clark had whilst at St James’ Park, helping the team out of the Championship and becoming a solid part of Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce’s first-team plans.

Worthy of a new deal? No.

Matty Longstaff

The 2020 summer transfer window was dominated by talk of whether Longstaff would sign a new deal at the club after a promising start to his first-team career. Securing his signature that summer felt like a big moment for both club and player and could have been the start of a promising career.

However, it just hasn’t worked out for him since that moment and it seems that his time at the club will come to an end this summer. Longstaff is back at Newcastle recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in December whilst on-loan at Colchester United and he will likely continue his rehabilitation in the north east until he is fully fit and ready to move onto pastures new.

Worthy of a new deal? No.

Matt Ritchie

Ritchie and Howe have a very close working relationship and a new contract is completely out of the question. When asked about Ritchie’s future at the club, Howe said: "I would love him to continue his journey with Newcastle next year, but (there) will be conversations to take place before that happens.”

Whilst gametime has been limited this season, the winger does play a major role behind the scenes and is part of the club’s leadership group. There is little room for sentimentality in football and the club will have to be brutal in the decisions they make this summer and this is felt no more than whatever decision they make over Ritchie’s future.

There is reported interest in Ritchie from Bournemouth and Portsmouth among others, meaning he will likely have plenty of options should his seven year stay on Tyneside end this summer.

Worthy of a new deal? Probably not.

Paul Dummett

On the face of it, having played just once in all-competitions this season, Dummett probably shouldn’t be offered a new deal at the club. However, his status as a ‘club trained’ player will help immensely when they come to register their Champions League squad.

Dummett's only competitive appearance for Newcastle United this season came in the Carabao Cup against Tranmere Rovers.

Of course, Dummett still has a role to play on the field and as Howe stated recently, his versatility at being able to play in the centre of defence and at left-back is a major advantage. “I see Paul as part of our future.” Howe said. "He's a very, very good player, Paul, and, I think, the beauty of it is that he can play in a couple of positions for us. It's great to have a player who's got that experience and ability.

"Yes, he hasn't had an opportunity yet, really, to get a run in the team because of the consistency of the other players, but he's someone we valued very highly as a player, person (and) professional.”

Of course, Dummett, who had loan spells at Gateshead and in Scotland during his early years at the club, may feel leaving his boyhood club this summer is his only route to play regular first-team football and this may take the club’s decision out of their hands.