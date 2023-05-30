Newcastle United’s qualification for next season’s Champions League means the Magpies will have to be active in the summer transfer window. Quality and depth will be added to Eddie Howe’s squad between now and the beginning of the campaign ahead of their European adventures.

As ever, a whole host of players have been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer, but none more so than Leicester City’s James Maddison. Maddison couldn’t prevent the Foxes from sliding into the Championship on the final day of the season and the 26-year-old is expected to leave the King Power Stadium this summer as part of a major fire sale at the club.

Despite failing to land his signature last summer, Newcastle still remain interested in signing Maddison but will reportedly face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City. Bacary Sagna, who played for the latter pair during his time in the Premier League, believes the England international would be a good signing for Newcastle and someone that the club he describes as ‘mythical’ could attract this summer.

Sagna told Lord Ping: “Newcastle is a mythical English club. The city lives for football.

“Newcastle will be able to attract top players. Now they have the financial power to buy the best.

“If you look at Leicester and Southampton, two teams that were relegated, they have some amazing players that will want to leave. Talented players like Maddison and Ward-Prowse will be looking for a new challenge. Perhaps they would be good additions?

“I think Newcastle will be looking to recruit wisely this summer. They need to find the right players for their project and they will need to add players to make sure that they have another good season because it will be harder for them to manage playing every three days.

“The pressure will be more intense. They will want to build on what they achieved this season and to do that, they need more players.”

