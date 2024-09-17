Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dermot Gallagher has provided an intriguing update on a rule impacting Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Last summer, the Premier League introduced a rule that permitted just one member of a club’s coaching staff to be on their feet at the front of the technical area at any point, with one other person allowed to be standing but they have to remain close to the seats. Whilst all clubs would have to abide by the rule, it seemed that Newcastle United would be one of the hardest hit by it, such is the relationship between Howe and Tindall on the touchline.

The pair are often seen together on the touchline throughout the match and Tindall even admitted that the pair had to familiarise themselves with the new rules:

“There were obviously new rules introduced in the Premier League,” Tindall told the Gazette in February. “It took a bit of getting used to, but I think we’ve done okay with it.”

The Premier League cracked down on this rule at the beginning of last season and whilst it still remains in effect, managers and coaches are not being punished for offences as regularly as they were last campaign.

Speaking about the rule and why there hasn’t been a major clampdown this season, Gallagher told Sky Sports Ref Watch: “I think it’s a lot better at the moment. The fourth official goes out and gives them a little nudge to say ‘come back’ and is speaking to them.

“You’ve got to work with people, you can’t have this zero tolerance. You can imagine if someone wants to get out there and [get a message out] you shout ‘come back’ and they reply ‘sorry I just lost my bearings, I just wanted to get a message out quick’. It’s not as if they are stood there at the edge of the technical area for 90 minutes.”

Tindall was shown a yellow card by referee Chris Kavanagh at Molineux on Sunday, however, that was not for breaching these rules but instead for throwing a ball to Joe Willock that had been on a cone on the side of the pitch. Only players are allowed to pick a ball up from a cone to resume the game.