Newcastle United are closing in on a top four finish this season and qualification for the UEFA Champions League in 2023/24 but still have work to do.

The Magpies welcome title chasing Arsenal to St James’ Park this weekend with the Gunners, who are back on top of the league after beating Chelsea last night, hoping for rivals Manchester City to slip up. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines as the summer window gets closer and closer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Newcastle and Arsenal are said to have sent scouts to watch a former Chelsea star in action for his club as they weigh up a potential big money move this summer. Elsewhere, United are also thought to be considering a move for another player who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, May 3:

Newcastle United and Arsenal ‘send scouts’ to watch former Chelsea star

Arsenal and Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs who will enter the race for AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, according to Sports Mole. The 25-year old has impressed at the San Siro since his 2021 move from Chelsea, having had loan spells at Hull City, Derby County and Brighton & Hove Albion before that.

Tomori is under contract with Milan till 2027 so the Champions League semi finalists are unlikely to let the player leave without a significant fee coming their way. The defender, who was born in Canada, has earned three senior caps for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juventus defender a ‘summer target’ for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur

Gleison Bremer is a summer target for both Newcastle and Tottenham with Juventus currently going through some financial issues, per CaughtOffside who reference a report from Italian publication Calciomercato. It is claimed that the Premier League duo are the two teams most interested in Bremer as Italians could be forced to sell this summer.