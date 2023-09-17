Newcastle United and Barcelona ‘monitor’ Man Utd outcast as loan bids considered

Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a loan bid for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho - but the Magpies will face competition for the winger from La Liga giants Barcelona.

The former Borussia Dortmund star is currently training away from Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad after a disagreement with the Red Devils manager. Sancho hit back at the former Ajax boss after he claimed the winger was left out of the matchday squad for a defeat against Arsenal earlier this month after failing to reach the expected standards in training.

Sancho described himself as a ‘scapegoat’ in an emotional social media post and Ten Hag has reacted by revealing the 23-year-old will be unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future and admitted he is unsure whether the winger will feature for the Old Trafford club again.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat against Brighton, Ten Hag said: "I don't know (if Sancho will play again)."

"Tomorrow we have a big game, we are going into a new block of games, many games in a condensed programme. I focus on that. He is not available, so in this moment, he is not important, because he can't contribute."

With Sancho’s future looking increasingly likely to lie away from Old Trafford, Spanish outlet Sport have suggested Barcelona are monitoring the situation and will consider making a loan move for the 23-times capped England star during the January transfer window.