Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both Yankuba Minteh and Garang Kuol got on the scoresheet in this weekend’s round of Eredivisie fixtures as they get more and more exposure to first-team football away from the glare of English football. The duo may have had contrasting starts to life in their new surroundings, however, Newcastle United fans have been treated to a glimpse of what both of them can do in full flow this weekend.

First up was Minteh’s turn to impress as he netted his second goal in five games for Feyenoord with a lovely finish during their 6-1 triumph over Heerenveen on Saturday. The young Gambian international netted Feyenoord’s fifth goal of the afternoon, diverting a cross that was fired into him into the far corner off the outside of his boot.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minteh also grabbed an assist for Feyenoord as they prepared for their upcoming Champions League clash with Celtic in the perfect way. Feyenoord host Brendan Rodgers’ side on Tuesday night with the 19-year-old set to experience his first game in European competition.

Kuol, meanwhile, has had to be a little more patient than Minteh during his time in the Netherlands. The 19-year-old is yet to complete a game for FC Volendam, but has started in back-to-back games for the club who currently sit second bottom of the league.

Although Volendam suffered their fourth defeat in a row at the weekend, going down 3-1 to Fortuna Sittard, Kuol was able to impress and scored a delightful curling effort to put his side a goal ahead just before half-time. Kuol picked up the ball on the edge of the box, composed himself, before curling an effort into the top right corner.

That goal means the Australian international has already matched the tally he managed whilst on loan at Hearts last season. Kuol spent the most recent international break with Australia’s Under-23 squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad