The first international break of 2023 couldn’t have gone much better for Gareth Southgate and the England men’s national side who started their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with wins over Italy and Ukraine.

There’s still plenty of big matches to be played including for the likes of Wales and Scotland but domestic football is set to return this weekend with Newcastle United due to host Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday. Meanwhile, the rumour mill continues to turn and latest reports have the Magpies linked with a former Arsenal midfielder but they could face competition from Premier League rivals Brighton and Aston Villa.

There’s also fresh talk about interest in a Southampton star who appears to be on the radar of several clubs if the Saints are relegated to the EFL Championship at the end of the current campaign. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Monday, March 27:

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brighton ‘interested’ in Liverpool midfielder

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are interested in Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who is set to become a free agent when his current contract with the Reds expires this summer. It is said that the former Arsenal man is ‘emerging as a target’ for the Magpies as well as Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 29-year old, who has been capped 29 times for England but not since 2019, has reportedly not held talks with Liverpool about a new deal having only made 12 senior appearances across all competitions this season. It is also claimed that there are clubs in Italy’s Serie A who are tracking midfielder.

Newcastle United ‘eye move’ for Southampton star

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United are eyeing up a move for Southampton star James Ward-Prowse. It is not the first time the Magpies have been linked with the midfielder who has been the subject of much speculation this season as it is widely reported the Saints are unlikely to be able to keep a hold of him this summer especially if they are relegated to the EFL Championship.