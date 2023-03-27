News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United’s Champions League hopes predicted by stats experts

Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of securing a Champions League spot are assessed.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 26th Mar 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:30 BST

Newcastle United boosted their hopes of returning to the Champions League after an absence of 20 years with wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City prior to the international break.

Eddie Howe’s side have far surpassed any pre-season expectations by thrusting themselves into the battle for a top four place alongside the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool. With 12 games of the season remaining, the Magpies currently sit in fifth place, just two points behind Spurs, but with the benefit of holding two games in hand on the North London side.

Newcastle will be thrust straight back into the top four battle when they return to Premier League action with a home clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon as they look for revenge for the Carabao Cup Final defeat inflicted on them by the Red Devils last month.

The Magpies chances of securing Champions League football have increased with their upturn in form prior to the international break - but just where are stats experts FiveThirtyEight predicting Howe’s side will finish when the final whistle is blown on the Premier League season?

1. The final Premier League table - according to stats experts

Photo: OLI SCARFF

Predicted points: 33

2. 20th: Southampton

Predicted points: 33 Photo: Getty Images

Predicted points: 35

3. 19th: Nottingham Forest

Predicted points: 35 Photo: Getty Images

Predicted points: 35

4. 18th: Bournemouth

Predicted points: 35 Photo: Getty Images

