Pundits blast ‘worst decision of the weekend’ in Newcastle United’s draw at Manchester United

In the opening stages of Newcastle’s goalless draw at Manchester United, Callum Wilson was chopped down inside the penalty area by a clumsy leg from Raphael Varane.

Referee Craig Pawson waved away Wilson’s appeals and VAR did not intervene in the decision.

But former Arsenal defender Martin Keown was not happy with the call that went against Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle United player Callum Wilson in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 15, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He said on Match of the Day 2: “How many times are we going to say about VAR? Another referee, he's [watching] from behind there but that is a penalty, without doubt.

"Look how Varane comes across, blocks [Wilson's] path. Wilson has nowhere to go, that just simply has to be a penalty. I can't understand it.”