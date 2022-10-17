Pundits blast ‘worst decision of the weekend’ in Newcastle United’s draw at Manchester United
Newcastle United should have been awarded an early penalty at Manchester United on Sunday, according to two Match of the Day pundits.
In the opening stages of Newcastle’s goalless draw at Manchester United, Callum Wilson was chopped down inside the penalty area by a clumsy leg from Raphael Varane.
Referee Craig Pawson waved away Wilson’s appeals and VAR did not intervene in the decision.
But former Arsenal defender Martin Keown was not happy with the call that went against Eddie Howe’s side.
Most Popular
Read More
He said on Match of the Day 2: “How many times are we going to say about VAR? Another referee, he's [watching] from behind there but that is a penalty, without doubt.
"Look how Varane comes across, blocks [Wilson's] path. Wilson has nowhere to go, that just simply has to be a penalty. I can't understand it.”
Fellow pundit Danny Murphy interjected: “It's the worst decision of the weekend, that one. An obvious penalty, it would have changed the game.”