The reason Eddie Howe's Newcastle United 'disappointed' Manchester United fans

“So disappointed in @NUFC & Eddie Howe's tactics today,” he tweeted. “Seen teams come & defend @ OT for decades. No problem with that.

“But the no. of times those big tough lads stayed down on the turf wasting time & disrupt play was disgusting. (Don) Revie's Leeds would've been proud of.”

What the Red Devil didn’t have space to mention because of Twitter’s 140-character limit was the two times Newcastle hit the woodwork before the break – and a very strong first-half penalty claim after Raphael Varane brought Callum Wilson down in the box.

One Newcastle fan replied: “Please accept our sincere apologies from not rolling over as normal and giving you all 3 points.”

On the question of time-wasting, it was a bruising, competitive game – and several Newcastle players did need treatment.

Manchester United players surround referee Craig Pawson at Old Trafford.

But, for 45 minutes, it was the visitors who were the better team. It was a different story after the break, but referee Craig Pawson – who waved away a series of second-half penalty calls – didn’t book a single Newcastle player for delaying play.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag – who had gone on to the pitch to speak to Pawson after the game – was asked for his assessment of the officials.

“I don’t have a comment,” said Ten Hag. “Everyone’s seen it.”

Howe – who denied time-wasting against Liverpool at Anfield in August – claimed that Wilson had had a “strong shout” for a penalty.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall, his assistant.

Newcastle’s head coach was also asked about the defensive transformation of a team which was 19th in the Premier League a year ago. Today, the club is sixth, having conceded fewer goals (9) than any other Premier League team.

“Hallmark of a good team is being hard to beat, defensive solidity,” said Howe. “First, you have to look at the players. And you have to look at the individuals within the structure of the team. I think we’ve recruited very well.

"The players have made a big difference to our output. I do think the team works very hard for each other collectively. I don’t think we carry anybody.

"You look today, there was effort from striker through to wingers to midfield players all in the idea, when you don’t have the ball, of protecting our goal, and making sure we’re hard to play through.

"Very pleased with the team effort, and the understanding of what we’re delivering is there from the players. They know what’s expected of them defensively.”

Many Man United fans will have expected the usual capitulation at Old Trafford, where Newcastle have only won one league game since 1972.

There were chants for Steve Bruce to go from visiting fans last season during a forgettable 4-1 loss.

And maybe what disappointed Man United fans the most was that Newcastle didn’t “roll over” again.