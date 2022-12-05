Newcastle United and England dealt fresh 'minor' injury blow following World Cup win

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka confirmed England’s place in the World Cup quarter-finals where they will play holders France on Saturday (7pm kick-off). None of the three Newcastle players in the England squad featured in the match with Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson all remaining on the bench.

And on Monday, Wilson sat out the England training session at Al Wakrah due to a ‘minor strain’. Wilson has trained separately from the England squad previously in Qatar and his most recent absence is understood to be as a precaution as Gareth Southgate hopes to have all his players fit for Saturday’s crucial match.

Wilson has featured twice for England already this tournament, coming off the bench and grabbing an assist for Jack Grealish in the 6-2 opening match win over Iran and also featuring as a substitute against Wales.

England players look on from the bench during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

