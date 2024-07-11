Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United were linked with a surprise move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi earlier this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Ndidi is currently a free agent having seen his contract at the King Power Stadium expire at the end of last month and Newcastle United’s search for cheap ways to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad had seen them linked with a move for the Nigerian. However, they and Everton, who were also linked with a move for Ndidi this summer, are set to miss out on his signature.

Ndidi is expected to re-sign with the Foxes with reports he has agreed a three-year deal with Steve Cooper’s side. The 27-year-old made 32 appearances for Leicester last season as they sealed promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Aston Villa, Barcelona and Sevilla were also credited with an interest in Ndidi this summer who had previously admitted he was open to a new challenge as his contract with the Foxes wound down. The Nigerian has become Leicester’s second free agent signing of the summer following the arrival of Fulham midfielder Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Leicester are facing a points deduction after breaching the Premier League’s PSR rules and, like Newcastle United, were forced to sell players before the June 30 deadline in order to comply with those rules. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was the casualty as he reunited with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea.

Newcastle United will face Cooper’s side at St James’ Park in mid-December with the reverse fixture scheduled for early-April.