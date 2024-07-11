Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gareth Southgate has provided an update on Kieran Trippier’s fitness after he was substituted during their semi-final win over the Netherlands.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southgate has revealed that Trippier was taken off at half-time as a precaution during their win over the Netherlands in Dortmund. A late Ollie Watkins goal sealed the win for the Three Lions and booked themselves a place in Sunday’s final against Spain.

Southgate opted to make just one change to the side that defeated Switzerland in the quarter-final with Marc Guehi returning to the starting XI in place of Ezri Konsa after serving a one-game suspension. That meant Trippier again lined up at left wing back against the Dutch, but the Newcastle United man lasted just 45 minutes before being taken off for Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaw is continuing his comeback from injury and will battle Trippier for a starting berth on Sunday, provided the former Burnley man is fit enough to play. Speaking about Trippier, Southgate said: “We didn’t want to take any chances.

“We had it in our minds that we would bring Luke into the game at some point. It was better to bring him into the game than to start the game and not be able to finish it.

“We’ll have to see how Tripps is. He’s been an absolute soldier for us. To fill in the way he has, on the wrong side of the pitch, with the injuries he’s had coming into the tournament, is exceptional.”

England take on Spain at 8pm on Sunday in Berlin. It will be the first time the England men’s side have played in a major tournament final away from home soil.