Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bayern Munich have confirmed their capture of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha after a year of transfer frustration.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Palhinha was wanted by the German giants last summer but they failed to get a move completed before the deadline passed. The Portuguese midfielder instead stayed at Craven Cottage and enjoyed another solid season at Fulham and has now, eventually, sealed a move to the Bundesliga side this summer.

Palhinha joins Bayern for £47.16m (€56m) and becomes Fulham’s highest ever player sale. Speaking about the midfielder’s departure, Fulham owner Tony Khan said: "We've reached an agreement today that could result in the highest transfer negotiation in club history, with these resources coming in at an essential time in our summer squad planning for the season ahead and our long-term future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old becomes the second player to switch the Premier League for Bayern Munich this summer following in the footsteps of Michael Olise who joined Vincent Kompany’s side from Crystal Palace last week. Olise had huge interest in his services this summer with Newcastle United and Chelsea chief among those linked with a move for him.

The Magpies and Blues even held talks with his representatives over potential moves, however, it would be Bayern Munich and the lure of Champions League football that would eventually win the race for the 22-year-old. Kompany, who couldn’t keep Burnley in the Premier League last season, will be hopeful of improving Bayern’s 3rd place Bundesliga finish last season - one that saw them finish a mammoth 18-points behind eventual champions Bayer Leverkusen.