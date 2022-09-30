Newcastle United return to Premier League action at Fulham this Saturday (3pm kick-off) - but how are the teams shaping up?

Eddie Howe will be without several key players for the trip to Craven Cottage with late calls to be made on others.

Meanwhile, Fulham head coach Marco Silva will also be without a number of first-team players.

Newcastle are set to welcome Callum Wilson and Elliot Anderson from their respective hamstring injuries while Bruno Guimaraes is expected to be involved after experiencing an injury scare with Brazil during the international break.

Fulham frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic also suffered a slight knock while away on international duty with Serbia but he looks likely to be involved against his former club this weekend.

Here are the players who are doubts and those who have been ruled out for both Newcastle and Fulham this weekend...

1. Fulham: Harry Wilson - OUT The Welsh winger is yet to feature for Fulham in the Premier League this season after suffering a knee injury in pre-season. He is back in light training.

2. Fulham: Joao Palhinha - OUT A key player for Fulham, the Portuguese midfielder will miss Saturday's match due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Nottingham Forest for 'excessively celebrating' his goal last time out.

3. Fulham: Antonee Robinson - DOUBT The Fulham left-back missed the previous match with an ankle issue but will be hoping to be involved this weekend. Head coach Marco Silva said several knocks would be assessed ahead of the game.

4. Fulham: Manor Solomon - OUT The Israeli midfielder hasn't featured for Fulham since making his debut against Liverpool on the opening day. He suffered a serious knee injury and has required surgery.