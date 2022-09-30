Newcastle United and Fulham injury news: Seven out and four doubts for Premier League match – gallery
Newcastle United return to Premier League action at Fulham this Saturday (3pm kick-off) - but how are the teams shaping up?
Eddie Howe will be without several key players for the trip to Craven Cottage with late calls to be made on others.
Meanwhile, Fulham head coach Marco Silva will also be without a number of first-team players.
Newcastle are set to welcome Callum Wilson and Elliot Anderson from their respective hamstring injuries while Bruno Guimaraes is expected to be involved after experiencing an injury scare with Brazil during the international break.
Fulham frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic also suffered a slight knock while away on international duty with Serbia but he looks likely to be involved against his former club this weekend.
Here are the players who are doubts and those who have been ruled out for both Newcastle and Fulham this weekend...