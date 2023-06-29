New Newcastle United signing due on Tyneside

Sandro Tonali's due on Tyneside to complete his move to Newcastle United – after Italy were knocked out of the European Under-21 Championship.

Tonali's side finished third in Group D behind France and Switzerland following last night's 1-0 defeat to Norway.

The AC Milan midfielder had a medical in Cluj, Romania, last week after the two clubs agreed a deal of around £55million. Reports in Italy have valued the deal at closer to £60million.

Tonali, 23, has agreed a six-year deal at St James' Park.

Giuseppe Riso, Tonali's agent, said last week: “This is an excellent deal. Newcastle is the perfect project for Tonali. Newcastle wanted Sandro as a key signing at all costs.

“He'll be a crucial player for Magpies. This deal also helps AC Milan and Brescia’s finances a lot. It’s difficult to reject huge bid for the club and the player."

Tonali will become the club's second summer signing behind 18-year-old forward Yankuba Minteh, who joined from Odense. The 18-year-old will spend next season on loan at Feyenoord.

Meanwhile, Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon came off the bench in England's 2-0 win over Germany in Batumi Georgia.

Lee Carsley's side had already secured a place in the competition's quarter-finals.

Under-21 head coach Carsley said: "We were fortunate to take our chances. Germany had some really good chances, but didn’t take them. We’re really happy with the result, but more importantly the performance.

"We were lucky enough to play Germany in one of the international windows in a friendly.

