The 2022/23 Premier League season is entering the final few rounds of matches with the title, top four and relegation battles all still in the balance.

Newcastle United are on track to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and could take another massive step towards that goal this weekend when Arsenal visit St James’ Park. Meanwhile, there are also still plenty of transfer news stories continuing to make headlines in the background as the summer window fast approaches.

The Magpies, along with Manchester United, are now being linked with a Brighton & Hove Albion star who would no doubt be a hugely popular acquisition for either. Elsewhere, the North East club are also said to have ‘identifeid’ a £40 million valued defender as another potential big money recruit. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Thursday, May :

Newcastle United and Man Utd linked with Brighton star

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, per CaughtOffside via AS. It is claimed that both Newcastle United and Manchester United are interested in the FIFA World Cup winning Argentine.

The Magpies are said to be looking to bring in ‘a quality partner’ for Bruno Guimarães while Red Devils’ boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly been ‘amazed’ by the 24-year old when he has seen him in action this season. However, he will not be sold on the cheap and the report claims that the Seagulls will demand a fee around £60 million if they are to sell him this summer.

Newcastle United ‘identify’ £40 million defender ahead of summer window

Newcastle United are reportedly making moves for Sporting defender Gonçalo Inácio, per SportsWitness via Portuguese newspaper O Jogo. It is claimed that United have approached the player’s agent, Miguel Pinho, in recent days and are ‘evaluating’ the possibility of the signing.