Wilson scored eight goals in just seven appearances for Newcastle in April, with only two of those appearances being from the start. The 31-year-old striker scored braces against West Ham United, Everton and Southampton while also coming off the bench to score in the wins over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Although Wilson has made no secret of his desire to start matches and isn’t a fan of the ‘super sub’ title he has been given, he was pleased to reach the 15 goal milestone for the season.

“I’ve played angry which I think has brought out the best in me,” he said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “It’s a good return for April and I guess it must have been those Easter eggs!”

Wilson has been named as Newcastle’s player of the month for April and is anticipating a nomination from the Premier League as he looks to become the second Magpies player to pick up the award this season after Miguel Almiron.

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio asked Wilson on the podcast: “Have you been nominated for player of the month or has that not come out yet? How many goals did [Erling] Haaland get because if you’ve got eight goals [in April] and you don’t get it, it is a scandal mate!”

Haaland scored six goals and assisted two in just four matches for Manchester City in April while Wilson scored eight and assisted one in his seven games. Despite Wilson playing more games, both players spent almost exactly the same amount of time on the pitch over the month.

Wilson’s Newcastle team-mates Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman also publicly backed the striker to be named player of the month on social media.

“I don’t know who chooses it,” Wilson replied. “I’ve not had one in my career in the Premier League so I guess if I score eight in one month and I don’t get it then I’ve got no chance!

“I’ve been nominated plenty of times just not got it over the line.”

