Maguire ruled-out of Magpies clash

Manchester United will be without Harry Maguire for their game against Newcastle United on Sunday, but the Red Devils could welcome back one of this season’s star men.

Diogo Costa of FC Porto saves a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Porto (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Erik Ten Hag has ruled Maguire out of Sunday’s game, but revealed that Anthony Martial, who missed their Europa League game with Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night, could be in-contention to start against the Magpies.

Ten Hag said: “Anthony Martial can be [fit] but we have to wait how it develops in the coming hours. Harry Maguire will not make this, but it doesn’t take long, I think.”

When asked about whether Maguire would be out for a number of weeks, Ten Hag responded: “No, no, no. I think that next week he will be back in the team training or over next week.”

Diogo Costa chase

According to reports in Jornal de Noticias, as picked up by HITC, both Newcastle and Manchester United are ‘eyeing’ a move for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa in January.

Costa, 23, reportedly has a release clause of £52million in his contract and has been tracked by Premier League sides after a succession of great performances for the Portuguese giants.

Speaking about Costa, Porto boss Bruno Andrade described Costa as one of the ‘best’ goalkeepers in the world.

Andrade said: “We need to talk about Diogo Costa. It was a winning bet by Sérgio Conceição and, to be fair, by Fernando Santos. Absolute in FC Porto and in the national team.

“He is now among the best goalkeepers in the world. It’s just not going to be the most expensive ever in the position because the clause is €60m (£52m).”

Costa has kept seven clean sheets in 13 appearances for his club this season.

Newcastle release fourth kit

Newcastle United have released a fourth kit to celebrate their 130-year anniversary.