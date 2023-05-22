Newcastle United announce 2022-23 player of the season winner - and it’s no surprise

After seeing off tough competition, Kieran Trippier has been voted as the Newcastle player of the season for 2022-23 after an impressive first full campaign on Tyneside. The 32-year-old England international has also been nominated for Premier League player of the season award too.

Newcastle announced the winner in the matchday programme ahead of Monday night’s match at Leicester City, which read: “The defender - a beacon of consistency throughout the season - played his 44th game of 2022-23 against Brighton four days ago, putting in a typically relentless display and providing two assists.

“Part of the Premier League’s second meanest backline, alongside Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn - with Nick Pope in between the sticks - Trippier has missed less than 80 minutes of top-flight action this term.”

Following his £12million arrival from Atletico Madrid last January, Trippier has been in impressive form for Newcastle and bounced back from a major injury blow suffered last season. He scored a free-kick in the 3-3 draw with Manchester City at St James’ Park back in August and has registered 10 assists over the course of the campaign.

