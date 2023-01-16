Newcastle United announce fixture venue change
Newcastle United’s FA Youth Cup tie against Arsenal will now be staged at St James’s Park.
The fourth-round tie was going to be staged at Whitley Park. However, the match has been moved to the club's home stadium (7pm kick-off).
Graeme Carrick’s side beat Charlton Athletic 3-2 in the last round, while Arsenal beat Millwall.
The winners of the tie will be away to Watford in the next round.
Cash-only admission to the East Stand will be £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.