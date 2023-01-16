News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United announce fixture venue change

Newcastle United’s FA Youth Cup tie against Arsenal will now be staged at St James’s Park.

By Miles Starforth
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 11:37am

The fourth-round tie was going to be staged at Whitley Park. However, the match has been moved to the club's home stadium (7pm kick-off).

Graeme Carrick’s side beat Charlton Athletic 3-2 in the last round, while Arsenal beat Millwall.

The winners of the tie will be away to Watford in the next round.

Cash-only admission to the East Stand will be £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

