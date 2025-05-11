Eddie Howe faces a difficult decision over Anthony Gordon on Sunday as Newcastle United prepare to host Chelsea in the Premier League (12pm kick-off).

It’s been over two months since Gordon last started a game for Newcastle United due to injury and suspension.

But the 24-year-old winger has featured off the bench in recent matches and made an impact in The Magpies’ 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out in the Premier League.

Newcastle head into Sunday’s match sitting fourth in the Premier League table, level on points with Chelsea in fifth. Only United’s superior goals scored statistic has them above Chelsea in the table with three games left to play.

Gordon grabbed a goal and an assist in last season’s 4-1 win over The Blues at St James’ Park and also scored his first goal for Newcastle in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle’s form in Gordon’s absence has prevented him from coming straight back into the side. But the winger’s historic impact and ability to show up in the big games give Howe an interesting selection dilemma heading into Sunday’s clash.

Looking ahead to Chelsea, Howe admitted Gordon is pushing to start and feels ready to do do.

“Yeah, he is, he's pushing,” Howe said. “Just in terms of his general training performance, I think. If I just think back, I think this is his best week physically.

“He had an issue, obviously, that he picked up with England and it's taken him a while to get back to full fitness because it was a nasty injury.

“But he's looked good. I thought he did well when he came on against Brighton. He adds a different dimension to our game. Directness in running, a very front-footed player. So let's wait and see.”

To get Gordon into the side, Howe would likely have to take out Harvey Barnes or Jacob Murphy, both of whom have been performing well in recent months. Alternatively, Howe could change formation to allow Gordon to get into the side, though that seems unlikely.

“There’s an understanding from Anthony that he hasn’t been fully fit,” the Newcastle boss added. “We have had discussions and communications, which I try to do with all the players.

“But naturally, I know now, he feels good within his body and feels ready to start. That is the decision I have to make.

“I get the point about the team almost picking itself, but it never felt that way, even though we were picking the same team for a run of games, there are always decisions to make, especially with the quality of the squad that we have.

“But ultimately you have to try and pick on what you see and the relationships in the team have been good, so you’ve got to be careful not to change something that doesn’t need changing.”