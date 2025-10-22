Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica: Anthony Gordon was praised highly by his teammates and beyond following Tuesday’s Champions League win.

Anthony Gordon was named UEFA Player of the Match as he grabbed a goal and an assist to help Newcastle United to a 3-0 win over Benfica at St James’ Park.

Gordon opened the scoring with his fourth Champions League goal of the season before substitute Harvey Barnes made it 2-0 in the second half following a massive throw from goalkeeper Nick Pope. Gordon was then involved in a neat exchange with Nick Woltemade before releasing Barnes to make it 3-0 with his second of the game.

After the match, Gordon was highly praised by both Eddie Howe and Benfica boss Jose Mourinho.

Howe said: “Anthony was outstanding. He looked a real threat all game. He was dynamic, very aggressive, positive.”

And Mourinho, who was among the first to congratulate Gordon at full-time, said in his post-match press conference: “The man of the match was Anthony Gordon. Their wingers have pace and power – and they have four of them.”

Anthony Gordon receives lots of praise on social media

After his performance at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday was criticised, Gordon responded with an excellent Champions League display at St James’ Park.

The performance saw him receive plenty of praise from his teammates and fellow professionals on social media.

After the match, Gordon posted an image of himself with the Player of the Match award along with the caption: “UCL nights at SJP.”

Responding to the post, Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Elliot Anderson, simply wrote: “Top.”

Morgan Gibbs-White, also of Forest and England, commented: “Built for it.”

Former Chelsea Champions League winner John Terry wrote: “Some performance, mate. Taking people on, work rate, so good to watch.”

Anthony Gordon given nickname by Nick Woltemade

Closer to home, several Newcastle players commented on Gordon’s post with captain Bruno Guimaraes writing: “MVP.”

Joe Willock, who came on in the closing stages of the Benfica match labelled Gordon: “World class brother.”

But it was Woltemade’s response that generated the most significant reaction with over 1,000 likes on his comment of: “Great game twin.”

The comment was followed by the hair-cut emoji, suggesting the Newcastle pair are look-a-likes due to their similar hairstyle. In reality, there is no mistaking Gordon and Woltemade on the pitch given the six-inch height difference between them.