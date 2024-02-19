Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool 'in contact' over bargain move for Serie A star
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as he approaches the final months of his current deal with the Serie A giants.
The France international has spent the last four years with Juve after joining them on a free transfer during the summer of 2019 following his departure from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Rabiot has enjoyed a productive spell in Italy after helping the Turin-based club to the Serie A title during his first season and following that up with a Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana win during the following two years.
The 42-times capped France star has made 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season and seems to remain an integral part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans at present. However, just as he was 12 months ago prior to signing a one-year deal, Rabiot will be out of contract this summer and is able to agree a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of Italy.
Speaking earlier this season amid claims preliminary talks over a new deal at Juve had got underway, the midfielder said: “I must think about it and talk to the club. I’ve already said I am happy here, but we’ll talk about it. I want to enjoy every game until the end of the season, and then we’ll see, but we are calm.”
With doubt remaining over Rabiot’s future, HITC have named Newcastle as one of several Premier League clubs considering a move for the midfielder during the summer transfer window. They have claimed the Magpies, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have all ‘had contact with the midfielder’s representatives in recent months’ and reveal German giants Bayern Munich have also held talks to learn of Rabiot’s wage demands.