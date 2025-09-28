Newcastle United v Arsenal team news: The Magpies host Mikel Arteta’s side at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh fitness concern with a key player missing from the matchday squad against Arsenal.

The Magpies already had Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey ruled out for the match while Fabian Schar also misses the game. Schar returned to training on Friday after missing the Bournemouth and Bradford City games due to a concussion.

But with the Arsenal match still falling inside the 12-day concussion protocol period, the centre-back is also ruled out against Arsenal. He is expected to travel to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Wednesday night (5:45pm kick-off).

Newcastle United fourth absentee v Arsenal

In addition to Wissa, Ramsey and Schar, there was also no Lewis Hall for Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Hall’s absence comes after he returned from a lengthy injury lay-off to start two matches in four days against Bournemouth and Bradford. The matches were the 21-year-old’s first starts since February.

Speaking about Hall ahead of the Arsenal match, Howe hinted that Newcastle would have to be careful managing the player as he works up his fitness.

"I'm sure he'll be better physically for the two games,” Howe said on Friday. “I think Lew's still building his way back up to his best physical level. I was pleased with him in different ways.

"Probably, you look at the Bournemouth game, it was a really good defensive performance from the team and he played his part within that. Then against Bradford, he had a lot more of the ball and a lot more creative and attacking intent and I thought he got better as the game went on.

"So I think good signs for him but we've still got to treat him carefully in the early stages of his comeback.”

Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy returned to the squad after being rested against Bradford City while Alex Murphy and Hall drop out.

Leaked Newcastle United squad v Arsenal

Newcastle’s 20-man matchday squad is as follows...

Nick Pope

Kieran Trippier

Sven Botman

Jamaal Lascelles

Joelinton

Sandro Tonali

Anthony Gordon

Harvey Barnes

Malick Thiaw

Emil Krafth

William Osula

Anthony Elanga

Tino Livramento

Jacob Murphy

Nick Woltemade

Joe Willock

Aaron Ramsdale

Dan Burn

Bruno Guimaraes

Lewis Miley

Newcastle United team news v Arsenal

Eddie Howe made six changes to the side that beat Bradford City 4-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. Pope, Burn, Murphy, Tonali, Woltemade, and Livramento all come back into the side.

Newcastle United XI v Arsenal: Pope; Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Murphy, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Livramento; Woltemade, Gordon

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Miley