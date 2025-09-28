Newcastle United v Arsenal leaked team news - fourth player ruled out at St James' Park
Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh fitness concern with a key player missing from the matchday squad against Arsenal.
The Magpies already had Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey ruled out for the match while Fabian Schar also misses the game. Schar returned to training on Friday after missing the Bournemouth and Bradford City games due to a concussion.
But with the Arsenal match still falling inside the 12-day concussion protocol period, the centre-back is also ruled out against Arsenal. He is expected to travel to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Wednesday night (5:45pm kick-off).
Newcastle United fourth absentee v Arsenal
In addition to Wissa, Ramsey and Schar, there was also no Lewis Hall for Newcastle at St James’ Park.
Hall’s absence comes after he returned from a lengthy injury lay-off to start two matches in four days against Bournemouth and Bradford. The matches were the 21-year-old’s first starts since February.
Speaking about Hall ahead of the Arsenal match, Howe hinted that Newcastle would have to be careful managing the player as he works up his fitness.
"I'm sure he'll be better physically for the two games,” Howe said on Friday. “I think Lew's still building his way back up to his best physical level. I was pleased with him in different ways.
The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.
"Probably, you look at the Bournemouth game, it was a really good defensive performance from the team and he played his part within that. Then against Bradford, he had a lot more of the ball and a lot more creative and attacking intent and I thought he got better as the game went on.
"So I think good signs for him but we've still got to treat him carefully in the early stages of his comeback.”
Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy returned to the squad after being rested against Bradford City while Alex Murphy and Hall drop out.
Football is BACK - subscribe to our Newcastle United newsletter for all the news straight to your inbox
Leaked Newcastle United squad v Arsenal
Newcastle’s 20-man matchday squad is as follows...
- Nick Pope
- Kieran Trippier
- Sven Botman
- Jamaal Lascelles
- Joelinton
- Sandro Tonali
- Anthony Gordon
- Harvey Barnes
- Malick Thiaw
- Emil Krafth
- William Osula
- Anthony Elanga
- Tino Livramento
- Jacob Murphy
- Nick Woltemade
- Joe Willock
- Aaron Ramsdale
- Dan Burn
- Bruno Guimaraes
- Lewis Miley
Newcastle United team news v Arsenal
Eddie Howe made six changes to the side that beat Bradford City 4-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. Pope, Burn, Murphy, Tonali, Woltemade, and Livramento all come back into the side.
Newcastle United XI v Arsenal: Pope; Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Murphy, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Livramento; Woltemade, Gordon