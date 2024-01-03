Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Santos striker Marcos Leonardo is set to join Benfica following links to a host of Premier League sides.

Newcastle United were credited with an interest in the 20-year-old Brazilian having sent scouts over to South America. Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with Leonardo, who has scored 54 goals in 168 appearances for Santos.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the young forward has agreed to join Portuguese side Benfica on a £15.5million deal. Romano tweeted: "Marcos Leonardo to Benfica, here we go! Agreement in place with Santos for Brazilian striker after initial bid on Tuesday. Understand fee will be €18m [£15.5million] fixed, there will be no add-ons.

"Marcos Leonardo has already accepted. Documents to be checked then signed."

Leonardo's agent Rafaela Pimenta confirmed ahead of the January transfer window that his client would be looking to secure a move to Europe this January.

Pimenta said: “Already in the previous transfer market he had the possibility of being sold, but Santos’ sporting situation was very particular. He agreed to stay because he wanted to help out until the end of the championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He didn’t want to leave because it wasn’t the right thing to do. But the time has come to move. He wants to have a European experience and his time will come this winter."