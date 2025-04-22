AI predicts whether Newcastle United will qualify for 2025/26 Champions League after Nottingham Forest win
Newcastle sat third in the Premier League table following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa but have since dropped to fourth after Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.
They will drop a place again by the time they are next in action against Ipswich Town at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off) should either Aston Villa or Manchester City pick up three points this evening. A draw in the match at the Etihad Stadium would see Newcastle remain fourth in the table with five games left to play.
After facing Ipswich, Newcastle travel to Brighton & Hove Albion, host Chelsea and then face Arsenal away before ending the season at home to Everton. The Magpies will be hoping to add to their Carabao Cup win by qualifying for next season’s Champions League.
Heading into Tuesday night’s match, Forest sit third on 60 points, Newcastle are fourth on 59, Manchester City are on 58 in fifth, while Chelsea and Aston Villa are sixth and seventh respectively on 57 points, with only goal difference separating the sides. Arsenal are also six points clear of Forest in third and set to finish second behind leaders Liverpool.
Using all this information and the remaining matches of each side, we asked X’s Grok 3 AI to predict the remainder of the Premier League season and the battle for Champions League qualification.
Here are the results...
Premier League matchday 34 predictions
Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa
Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 2-0 Everton
Newcastle United 3-0 Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Brentford
Premier League matchday 35 predictions
Manchester City 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa 2-1 Fulham
Arsenal 2-0 AFC Bournemouth
Brighton 1-1 Newcastle United
Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
Crystal Palace 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Premier League matchday 36 predictions
Southampton 0-3 Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 2-1 Chelsea
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester City
Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal
Premier League matchday 37 predictions
Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United
West Ham 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United
Manchester City 3-1 AFC Bournemouth
Premier League matchday 38 predictions
Fulham 2-1 Manchester City
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea
Manchester United 1-3 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 2-0 Everton
Southampton 0-3 Arsenal
Premier League final standings for Champions League race
Based on the aforementioned predictions, here are the final predicted standings in the battle for Champions League qualification...
- Liverpool - 92 points
- Arsenal - 79 points
- Aston Villa - 70 points
- Newcastle United - 69 points
- Manchester City - 68 points (+28 GD)
- Nottingham Forest - 68 points (+16GD)
- Chelsea - 64 points
Based on the predictions, Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Manchester City will qualify for next season’s Champions League while Nottingham Forest will qualify for the Europa League. Based on the prediction, Chelsea will qualify for the Europa League if Villa, Man City or Forest win the FA Cup otherwise they will be playing in the Conference League once again.
