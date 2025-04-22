Newcastle United will be hopeful that the Champions League returns to St James' Park next season | Getty Images

Newcastle United could drop to fifth in the Premier League table following Tuesday night’s clash between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle sat third in the Premier League table following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa but have since dropped to fourth after Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

They will drop a place again by the time they are next in action against Ipswich Town at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off) should either Aston Villa or Manchester City pick up three points this evening. A draw in the match at the Etihad Stadium would see Newcastle remain fourth in the table with five games left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After facing Ipswich, Newcastle travel to Brighton & Hove Albion, host Chelsea and then face Arsenal away before ending the season at home to Everton. The Magpies will be hoping to add to their Carabao Cup win by qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Heading into Tuesday night’s match, Forest sit third on 60 points, Newcastle are fourth on 59, Manchester City are on 58 in fifth, while Chelsea and Aston Villa are sixth and seventh respectively on 57 points, with only goal difference separating the sides. Arsenal are also six points clear of Forest in third and set to finish second behind leaders Liverpool.

Using all this information and the remaining matches of each side, we asked X’s Grok 3 AI to predict the remainder of the Premier League season and the battle for Champions League qualification.

Here are the results...

Premier League matchday 34 predictions

Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa

Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 2-0 Everton

Newcastle United 3-0 Ipswich Town

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Brentford

Premier League matchday 35 predictions

Manchester City 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa 2-1 Fulham

Arsenal 2-0 AFC Bournemouth

Brighton 1-1 Newcastle United

Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Crystal Palace 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Premier League matchday 36 predictions

Southampton 0-3 Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Aston Villa

Newcastle United 2-1 Chelsea

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester City

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Premier League matchday 37 predictions

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United

West Ham 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United

Manchester City 3-1 AFC Bournemouth

Premier League matchday 38 predictions

Fulham 2-1 Manchester City

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

Manchester United 1-3 Aston Villa

Newcastle United 2-0 Everton

Southampton 0-3 Arsenal

Premier League final standings for Champions League race

Based on the aforementioned predictions, here are the final predicted standings in the battle for Champions League qualification...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool - 92 points Arsenal - 79 points Aston Villa - 70 points Newcastle United - 69 points Manchester City - 68 points (+28 GD) Nottingham Forest - 68 points (+16GD) Chelsea - 64 points

Based on the predictions, Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Manchester City will qualify for next season’s Champions League while Nottingham Forest will qualify for the Europa League. Based on the prediction, Chelsea will qualify for the Europa League if Villa, Man City or Forest win the FA Cup otherwise they will be playing in the Conference League once again.