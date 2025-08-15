Aston Villa v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe names his first Premier League team of the season on Saturday - and has a number of big decisions to make.

Newcastle United’s Premier League season gets underway at Villa Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). The Magpies finished one place above Aston Villa in last season’s Premier League table, beating the Villains to Champions League qualification by virtue of goal difference.

Their trip to the midlands is a very difficult way to start a new campaign, though, and will be a very early test of their credentials against a side that will likely battle them for a Champions League spot throughout the season. Games between Eddie Howe and Unai Emery’s sides in recent seasons have been entertaining and more of the same is expected this weekend.

Howe could hand debuts to a number of new signings on Saturday, although he may opt to pick a more settled starting XI. Alexander Isak, meanwhile, is not expected to be involved.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Aston Villa. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United v Aston Villa - predicted XI

GK: Nick Pope

The signing of Aaron Ramsdale will add fierce competition for Pope to overcome this season, but it’s likely that he will start the season as first-choice.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier struggled last time out at Villa Park, but will be keen to put that performance behind him and start the season well. There is plenty of competition at full-back in Howe’s squad.

CB: Fabian Schar

Schar netted Newcastle’s only goal in this fixture last season, although he was fortunate not to be shown a red card. With Malick Thiaw’s signing now confirmed, Schar knows he has to perform to keep his starting spot.

CB: Dan Burn

Burn has been a hugely important part of the team for a number of years now and that is unlikely to change in the near future.

LB: Tino Livramento

Lewis Hall’s minutes during pre-season were carefully managed and it’s unlikely that he will be thrown straight into the team this weekend. Livramento starred at left-back last season and may be asked to continue in that position for another few weeks.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes’ second season as captain begins on Saturday and he will be desperate to start it with a win on the board.

CM: Sandro Tonali

The Italian has fond memories of facing Aston Villa on the opening day of the season, scoring his first Magpies goal on debut during their 5-1 thrashing of Emery’s side two years ago.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton’s absence towards the end of last season was one of the biggest contributing factors to why their form slumped. The Brazilian remains an integral part of the way Howe’s team play.

RW: Anthony Elanga

Jacob Murphy may be the safe option for Howe this weekend, but with Villa’s high line and attacking set-up, Elanga could get a lot of joy on the wing if he is afforded time and space by the opposition.

ST: Anthony Gordon

In Isak’s absence, Gordon will likely be asked to lead the line at Villa Park.

LW: Harvey Barnes

Barnes also scored on his Magpies debut against Villa back in 2023 and will be keen to impress on the wing before a new striker is signed.