A new Financial Fair Play proposal is set to be discussed by Premier League clubs and could benefit the likes of Newcastle United.

Financial Fair Play and the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules have been heavily criticised this season with Everton and Nottingham Forest handed points deductions and the likes of Newcastle not risking any transfer spending in January in an attempt to avoid the same fate.

The Premier League’s financial rules are set to change with squad cost controls that mirror UEFA’s FFP rules being introduced. That will see clubs in Europe limited to spending 70% of their total revenue on wages, transfer and agents’ fees while those not in European competitions are able to spend 85%.

I News have reported that a new FFP-linked proposal known as ‘anchoring’ will be discussed by Premier League clubs on Monday. The proposal would cap spending of all clubs to a multiple of the television money earned by the Premier League’s lowest earners in terms of commercial and broadcast revenue.

The figures discussed in the report are based on the lowest earners’ revenue being multiplied by 4.5, leading to a cap of around £500million, which only Chelsea would have exceeded based on last season’s figures.

Anchoring could benefit ambitious developing clubs such as Newcastle, West Ham United and Aston Villa as it allows for a more even financial playing field when it comes to spending alongside the ‘big six’. It is argued that current PSR rules favour the ‘big six’ and make it more difficult for clubs lower down the table to progress and compete higher up.

But putting a clear cap on spending could impact the Premier League’s financial dominance and ability to attract some of the world’s best players. Any changes made would come into effect for the 2025-26 season.

Top revenue generators such as Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly strongly against the idea of anchoring being introduced, while clubs lower down the table would welcome the proposed change.