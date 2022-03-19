Newcastle United transfer news: NUFC ‘battling’ Man United for winger, Toon ‘leading race’ for Mourinho player

Fabian Schar has told of his “pride” at leading Newcastle United out for the first time.

By Jason Jones
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 8:16 am

The defender, set for talks over a new deal at St James’s Park with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, captained the team against Everton last night.

Head coach Eddie Howe handed Schar the armband at Goodison Park with club captain Jamaal Lascelles on the bench and Jonjo Shelvey unavailable through illness.

And the 30-year-old defender reflected on the Premier League game, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for United following a 99th-minute goal for Alex Iwobi, on Twitter before leaving for a training camp in Dubai with his team-mates.

“We have to be at our highest level to get something in this league,” said Schar, who partnered Dan Burn at the back.

“We weren’t yesterday. Now is time to work even harder! Proud moment in my career to lead this team.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation...

1. Gunners target Bergwijn

Arsenal have identified Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn as a potential option to improve their attack. (CalcioMercato)

2. Sporting eye Virginia

Sporting are set to try to renew goalkeeper João Virgínia’s loan spell from Everton this summer. (Record)

3. Tchouameni on City radar

AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni is among Manchester City’s list of options as a long-term successor to Fernandinho in central midfield. (Telegraph)

4. Kabak deal unlikely

German side Schalke are increasingly convinced they will not be selling Ozan Kabak to Norwich City on a permanent basis after the player suffered a ‘fiasco’ during his current loan spell at Carrow Road. (Der Westen)

