Head coach Eddie Howe handed Schar the armband at Goodison Park with club captain Jamaal Lascelles on the bench and Jonjo Shelvey unavailable through illness.

And the 30-year-old defender reflected on the Premier League game, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for United following a 99th-minute goal for Alex Iwobi, on Twitter before leaving for a training camp in Dubai with his team-mates.

“We have to be at our highest level to get something in this league,” said Schar, who partnered Dan Burn at the back.

“We weren’t yesterday. Now is time to work even harder! Proud moment in my career to lead this team.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation...

1. Gunners target Bergwijn Arsenal have identified Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn as a potential option to improve their attack. (CalcioMercato) Photo Sales

2. Sporting eye Virginia Sporting are set to try to renew goalkeeper João Virgínia’s loan spell from Everton this summer. (Record) Photo Sales

3. Tchouameni on City radar AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni is among Manchester City’s list of options as a long-term successor to Fernandinho in central midfield. (Telegraph) Photo Sales

4. Kabak deal unlikely German side Schalke are increasingly convinced they will not be selling Ozan Kabak to Norwich City on a permanent basis after the player suffered a ‘fiasco’ during his current loan spell at Carrow Road. (Der Westen) Photo Sales