The 21-year-old Benfica midfielder shone at the World Cup in Qatar and picked up the tournament’s best young player award after helping Argentina claim a penalty shootout victory against France following a 3-3 draw after extra time. During the BBC coverage of the World Cup, Shearer was asked if he’d like to see Newcastle sign Fernandez.

He responded: “Absolutely, yes. See if he wants to play against Bournemouth on Tuesday night!”

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina poses with the FIFA Young Player award trophy at the award ceremony following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

And speaking ahead of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup last-16 match against The Cherries at St James’s Park (7:45pm kick-off), Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe responded to Shearer's comments with an apology.

“I didn’t hear that, I apologise to Alan,” Howe said. “I think I was on the other channel! That’s a mistake on my part.”

Howe went on to suggest Newcastle may be priced out of a potential move for the young World Cup winner as he added: “I’m aware of [Fernandez], and I know him. But I think the transfer fee might be quite lumpy.”

Newcastle have had scouts analysing players at the World Cup ahead of the January transfer window.

“From a recruitment perspective, I don’t think you ever just analyse the World Cup and sign a player off the back of those performances,” Howe added. “There is a huge body of work goes into signing those players and it is never just off four weeks.