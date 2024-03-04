Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe was 'delighted' to see Matty Longstaff sign for MLS side Toronto FC following his release from Newcastle United last summer.

Longstaff suffered a serious knee injury during a loan spell at Colchester United in December 2022. He returned to Newcastle to work on his rehabilitation and the club continued to support him following the end of his contract.

The 23-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal at Toronto FC with an option of a further year. Longstaff made 20 appearances for Newcastle in total, scoring three goals including a memorable match-winning strike on his Premier League debut against Manchester United.

Longstaff didn't play any competitive minutes under Howe as he had loan spells at Aberdeen, Mansfield Town and Colchester. But the midfielder did train with Newcastle's first time under Howe and made five friendly appearances before the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff celebrates scoring against Manchester United on his Prmeier League debut in October 2019.

Reflecting on Longstaff's move, Howe told The Gazette: "I'm delighted for him, what an inspirational character.

"Of course, we've got close connections with his family with Sean and, with Matty, we tried to look after him as best we could to get him back to full fitness.

"He's worked incredibly hard, he's an infectious guy and we wish him all the best."

Upon signing Longstaff, Toronto's Consett-born head coach John Herdman said: "I'm thrilled to welcome Matty to our squad. His Premier League experience and dynamic playing style will add depth to our midfield and complement our tactical blueprint.”