Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe reacts to surprise Premier League sacking
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has had his say on the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.
AFC Bournemouth have decided to part ways with Scott Parker just four games into the 2022-23 Premier League season.
Read More
Parker helped Bournemouth return to the top flight last season and got off to a winning start with a 2-0 opening day win against Aston Villa.
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United CEO sees ‘problem’, ASM’s different side and Bruno drops transfer bombshell – moments missed
-
2
Eddie Howe 'sad' at imminent Newcastle United transfer but confirms player ‘will stay’
-
3
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United ‘injury crisis’ with worries over Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes ahead of Liverpool clash
-
4
Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United ACL injury
-
5
Shock Newcastle United absence amid Alexander Isak blow
But consecutive heavy defeats against Manchester City, Arsenal and a joint-record 9-0 drubbing at Liverpool has seen Parker given the axe with The Cherries sitting 17th in the table.
Howe – whose Newcastle side play Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday (8pm kick-off) – admitted he was surprised by his former club’s decision.
"I just found out on the way [to the press conference],” he said. “I was naturally surprised & disappointed for Scott.
"He did a great job leading them up. Given I don't know what is happening at other clubs, I wouldn't pass comments beyond my support for Scott.”