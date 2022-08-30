News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe reacts to surprise Premier League sacking

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has had his say on the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:14 pm

AFC Bournemouth have decided to part ways with Scott Parker just four games into the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Read More

Read More
Eddie Howe provides key Alexander Isak update for Newcastle United and confirms ...

Parker helped Bournemouth return to the top flight last season and got off to a winning start with a 2-0 opening day win against Aston Villa.

Scott Parker, Manager of AFC Bournemouth reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 27, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Most Popular

But consecutive heavy defeats against Manchester City, Arsenal and a joint-record 9-0 drubbing at Liverpool has seen Parker given the axe with The Cherries sitting 17th in the table.

Howe – whose Newcastle side play Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday (8pm kick-off) – admitted he was surprised by his former club’s decision.

"I just found out on the way [to the press conference],” he said. “I was naturally surprised & disappointed for Scott.

"He did a great job leading them up. Given I don't know what is happening at other clubs, I wouldn't pass comments beyond my support for Scott.”

Eddie HowePremier LeagueScott ParkerAston Villa