Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe reacts to surprise Premier League sacking

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Bournemouth have decided to part ways with Scott Parker just four games into the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Parker helped Bournemouth return to the top flight last season and got off to a winning start with a 2-0 opening day win against Aston Villa.

Scott Parker, Manager of AFC Bournemouth reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 27, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But consecutive heavy defeats against Manchester City, Arsenal and a joint-record 9-0 drubbing at Liverpool has seen Parker given the axe with The Cherries sitting 17th in the table.

Howe – whose Newcastle side play Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday (8pm kick-off) – admitted he was surprised by his former club’s decision.

"I just found out on the way [to the press conference],” he said. “I was naturally surprised & disappointed for Scott.