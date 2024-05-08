Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will explore the free agent market this summer with out-of-contract defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly both linked.

Adarabioyo is understood to have turned down a new contract at Fulham and has informed the club he will be leaving following the end of his current deal in June. He has subsequently been left out of the last two Premier League matchday squads.

The 26-year-old has played 129 games for Fulham since his arrival from Manchester City in 2020 and has attracted interest from Newcastle United as well as Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

After losing Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman to long-term ACL injuries, Newcastle will look at defensive reinforcements this summer. AFC Bournemouth club captain Kelly is also out of contract in the summer and likely to move as a free agent.

When questioned on the duo and the possibility of signing free agents, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “We're exploring every market. Everything that we can that we feel benefits us.

“We're not necessarily looking at the free transfer market in isolation, we're looking at every option and every theme. I wouldn't say it's exclusive.”

With Newcastle’s spending limited due to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules, free agent signings could prove an effective way of doing business while adhering to the rules.

“Yeah, of course, we're trying to do good business,” Howe added. “We're not trying to excessively spend money, that'll be the same as long as I'm here.