Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United and commercial partners Saudia have teamed up with Formula E as part of a new partnership announcement.

Last month, a black and white Formula E car emblazoned with Newcastle United and Saudia logos was spotted driving around Newcastle City Centre - leading to plenty of online speculation. The upcoming partnership has now been teased further in a video posted via Saudia’s official social media accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-second video features a ‘Secret Driver’ flying on a Saudia Plane before driving to Newcastle in the aforementioned Formula E car. Newcastle stars Elliot Anderson and Anthony Gordon briefly feature in the video, which ends just as the ‘Secret Driver’ prepares to take off their helmet with the message ‘coming soon...’

Newcastle have also shared the video via its own social media channels, having agreed a ‘multi-year deal’ with Saudi last October. Saudia is Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier airline and first teamed up with Newcastle in December 2022 as part of the warm-weather training trip and friendly match against Al-Hilal in Riyadh.

Following the announcement of Newcastle’s partnership with Saudia last year, the club’s chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “This is a natural step in our growing relationship with Saudia and follows our hugely successful partnership in 2022.

Saudia Airlines are official partners of Newcastle United.

"We were incredibly impressed with Saudia, both on board our flights to and from the Middle East, and in what we experienced as our teams activated our partnership during the 2022/23 season. Saudia's partnership activations were extremely well received by our growing local and global fanbase, with incredible digital results being achieved by both parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our ambition is to grow Newcastle United globally and to become the most popular Premier League club in Saudi Arabia and other territories around the world.

"Saudia will open up new markets for Newcastle United as we strengthen our connection with fans across the globe. We are very excited about the journey ahead. We relish the challenge and opportunity to support Saudia as it looks to expand its route network, and reach new audiences, through the huge global awareness Newcastle United can provide."