Newcastle United boss explains Bruno Guimaraes & Fabian Schar clash with Jordan Pickford at Everton
Everton 3-0 Newcastle United: Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was in the centre of the post-match drama at Goodison Park.
Newcastle United players were involved in a post-match scuffle at Everton in what Eddie Howe described as 'emotions running high'.
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, formerly of Sunderland, was at the heart of the coming together between both sets of players. Magpies defender Fabian Schar appeared to take issue with the England goalkeeper's conduct following Everton's 3-0 win, as did Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
Schar was involved in a heated exchange with Pickford while Guimaraes appeared to call out the actions of the Washington-born shot-stopper. It was the first time Pickford had featured in a win against Newcastle in almost four years.
This prompted a clash between players of both sides as Joelinton also got involved before being pulled away as Newcastle's coaching staff and Everton stewards entered the pitch. The match itself was goalless until the 79th minute when Dwight McNeil opened the scoring before Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto made the result look more convincing in Everton's favour.
Reflecting on the post-match coming together between the players, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was keen to play things down.
"I saw the coming together of players, although I’ve got no idea what it was over," Howe said. "It was just emotions running high after a game – we were certainly disappointed with our performance. But there’s no problems I don’t think."
It was an unsavoury end to a disappointing night for The Magpies as they suffered their heaviest defeat of the season so far despite being level for the vast majority of the game. Next up is a trip to Tottenham Hotspur as Howe's side look to turn their struggling away form around.