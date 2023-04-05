Murphy has established himself as the resident joker at Newcastle this season with his various humorous and quick-witted gestures capturing the hearts of the club’s supporters. From his wholehearted celebration of the Diriyah Season Cup win back in December to his nonchalant wave to Duje Caleta-Car following the Southampton defender’s red card against The Magpies in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

And during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United at St James’ Park, Murphy was at it again with a tongue-in-cheek dig at the opposition. Ahead of the match, Man United boss Erik ten Hag had doubled-down on his suggestion that Newcastle consciously ‘delay’ matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In direct reference to ten Hag’s comments, Murphy celebrated the win by pointing at an imaginary watch on his wrist as he left the field. The moment was brilliantly captured by the Newcastle United cameras and promptly posted on social media.

Addressing Murphy’s conduct this season, Newcastle head coach Howe admitted he has no issue as long as it remains in good taste.

“I think as long as everything is respectful and not antagonising the opposition or making too big a statement, I'm fine with that,” Howe told The Gazette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I haven't seen what Jacob did so I'm fine with it as long as it's respectful and in good humour.”

Jacob Murphy makes a 'watch pointing' gesture following Newcastle United's 2-0 win over Manchester United (photo: NUFC)

After Sunday’s win, Murphy felt that it was Man United who were wasting time opposed to the Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Usually from when we start our press off from their first goal kick or whatever; their first goal kick [David] De Gea was taking a while,” he told The Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE podcast when asked when he felt Newcastle would go on to win the match.

“I thought ‘hmm this is a bit unusual for them, they usually start playing out quick. He was taking his time with it and he ended up then asking everyone to go up field and he kicked it long.