Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI v Bournemouth includes a couple of changes from defeat against Barcelona.

Just three days after hosting Barcelona at St James’ Park, Newcastle United are back in action when they make the long trip to the south coast to face Bournemouth. It has been over five years since they won a match at the Vitality Stadium, whilst Eddie Howe has never registered a Premier League win against his former side.

Andoni Iraola’s side have also started the campaign in scintillating form and sat fourth in the table heading into the weekend’s action. The Magpies won their first game of the season against Wolves last Saturday, but face much tougher opponents this weekend.

Anthony Gordon will serve the final match of his three-game ban against the Cherries, whilst Newcastle United will be without both Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey who both miss out through injury. Neither player is expected back in action until next month at the earliest.

Will Howe, therefore, opt to rotate his starting XI from Thursday night? Or will he hope to squeeze out the very last drop of energy from that team on the south coast?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for the clash against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Newcastle United predicted XI v AFC Bournemouth

GK: Nick Pope

Pope may have been beaten twice on Thursday night, but he could have done very little about either goal. He also made a couple of crucial saves to keep his side in the game.

RB: Tino Livramento

It may be a big ask for Kieran Trippier to play three games in eight days and so Livramento may get the nod this weekend.

CB: Malick Thiaw

Thiaw enjoyed a very good cameo against Barcelona after replacing Fabian Schar and could be handed his first Premier League start this weekend.

CB: Dan Burn

Whilst Howe may be tempted to change his backline, Burn may be asked to continue in his role at centre-back.

LB: Lewis Hall

This weekend seems like the perfect time to reintroduce Hall to the starting XI. It was his introduction from the bench in this fixture last season that sparked their comeback.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes is an ever reliable figure in the midfield and will be asked to put more minutes into his legs this weekend - a much needed rest against Bradford City could be heading his way very soon.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali’s energy will be required on the south coast.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton was withdrawn early against Barcelona on Thursday night and he will be hopeful of impressing on Sunday if given the chance.

RW: Jacob Murphy

Whilst Anthony Elanga was very impressive against Barcelona, Murphy got yet another assist on Thursday night and has almost certainly written his name on Howe’s teamsheet.

ST: Nick Woltemade

Woltemade's omission from Howe’s starting XI on Thursday night was a surprise. The German is working his way to full fitness and will want to learn from yet another exposure to Premier League football this weekend.

LW: Anthony Elanga

Elanga’s promising performance in midweek may give him the opportunity to impress again this weekend, albeit in a slightly different position. Anthony Gordon remains suspended for domestic action.