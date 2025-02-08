Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round has been confirmed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe has made nine changes to the side that beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

Wilson starts up front for Newcastle for the first time this season. It will be the 32-year-old’s 114th appearance for The Magpies but his first in the FA Cup. Nick Pope also starts for the first time in two months after recovering from a knee issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In defence, it’s Emil Krafth’s first start since October and only Matt Targett’s second start in 15 months. Will Osula starts on the wing while Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley return to the side.

Bruno Guimaraes keeps his place in midfield as captain along with Dan Burn from Wednesday night.

On the bench, 17-year-old forward Sean Neave has been given a first-team call-up for the first time. Neave has scored seven goals in nine appearances at academy level so far this season.

Eddie Howe suggests changes

Speaking ahead of the match, Howe suggested he would be making changes for the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, I think we'll have to,” he said. “I think mentally, physically, it'll be difficult to ask for the same players to go again and give the same energy that they did to the game on Wednesday.

“So, yes, we don't have, as I said many times, we don't have a huge squad in terms of depth, especially with a couple of injuries that we've picked up with Sven [Botman] missing and Joelinton out.

“But we try and pick a team that we think is strong enough to win. We give opportunities to other players, but they need to take their opportunity because with the strength that we have in terms of fighting for our starting 11, any chance that anyone gets, they have to take.”

Newcastle United players not included in matchday squad

Harvey Barnes, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Sven Botman all miss out due to previously confirmed injury issues. Botman started against Arsenal but dropped out due to a minor knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Gordon is also absent from the matchday squad due to a minor thigh issue. John Ruddy has been named on the bench against his former club though there is no Odysseas Vlachodimos or Mark Gillespie in the matchday squad.

NUFC XI v Birmingham: Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley; Osula, Willock, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Trippier, Schar, Tonali, Isak, Hall, Murphy, Neave